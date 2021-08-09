CLE
HomeCLE

LOCAL NEWS: Medina and Eight Other Ohio Counties in Red as COVID-19 Cases Keep Surging

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE
medical worker in a PPE suit (Personal protective Equipment),sitting on the window after a hard day's work.

Source: Elena Zaretskaya / Getty

There is a data tracker from the Center for Disease Control that shows how transmission rates is appearing in different counties across the U.S.

Those areas are ranked as “high, substantial, moderate, or low.”

Ohio is no exception, yet none of the Buckeye state’s counties are ranked in the low category.

Nine in Northeast Ohio are ranked high, including Medina, while 13 are substantial and only two are moderate.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Here’s a breakdown of transmission rates in Northeast Ohio by county:

HIGH

  • Ashland
  • Carroll
  • Crawford
  • Erie
  • Huron
  • Medina
  • Richland
  • Sandusky
  • Wayne

SUBSTANTIAL

  • Columbiana
  • Coshocton
  • Cuyahoga
  • Geauga
  • Lake
  • Lorain
  • Mahoning
  • Ottawa
  • Portage
  • Stark
  • Summit
  • Trumbull
  • Tuscarawas

MODERATE

  • Ashtabula
  • Holmes

Currently, no counties in Ohio are in a low ranking.

This is based on data collected from the week of Aug. 1 through 7.

To have a look at transmission rates, click here.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of MEGAN JELINGER and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Elena Zaretskaya and Getty Images

Tweet and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

Array

Remembering Bernie Mac: A Hilarious Look Back At His Funniest On-Screen Moments

10 photos Launch gallery

Remembering Bernie Mac: A Hilarious Look Back At His Funniest On-Screen Moments

Continue reading Remembering Bernie Mac: A Hilarious Look Back At His Funniest On-Screen Moments

Remembering Bernie Mac: A Hilarious Look Back At His Funniest On-Screen Moments

[caption id="attachment_4159596" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: WENN.com / WENN[/caption] Bernie Mac was one of the few comedic talents that treated audiences like family. His comedic style was reminiscent of everybody's favorite uncle at the barbecue: Recalling personal tales of his own turbulent kinfolk, he tapped into the humor of every day life that connects us all. The world of entertainment took a huge loss when he passed away on this day in 2008. But instead of taking it in as a day of sorrow, let's tap into some of his best appearances in film, television and stage.

LOCAL NEWS: Medina and Eight Other Ohio Counties in Red as COVID-19 Cases Keep Surging  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 2 years ago
02.08.21

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
02.08.21

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 3 years ago
03.28.18

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
02.08.21

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
10.09.17

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
10.04.17
LSAP Radio Logo 2020

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 4 years ago
09.01.17
Photos
Close