Songs That Stay In Your Head All Day- Patti LaBelle x Lady Marmalade

This week we celebrated one of Gary With Da Tea’s favorite artists, Patti LaBelle.  Over the week we’ve remembered some of her greatest hits, but Lady Marmalade is one song that everyone loves.  Da Brat and Rickey break down the band and instruments in the back, and Gary dissects all the lyrics. Hear the Rickey Smiley Morning Show honor one of the greatest, Patti LaBelle.

 

