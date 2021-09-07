Zendaya’s Stunning British Vogue Cover Deserves All The Praise

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The wins keep rolling in for Euphoria star Zendaya. After becoming the youngest recipient of an Emmy award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series last year, the 25-year-old star is now gracing the 2021 October issue of British Vogue magazine.

Zendaya who is set to appear in the forthcoming sci-fi film Dune, took to Instagram to share the breathtaking cover with fans. “I’ve had quite a surreal week, and this moment is the most beautiful addition. Incredibly grateful to be on the cover of @britishvogue October issue,” she wrote.

The former Disney star stuns in a Black plunging neckline dress paired with a smoky eye and a decorative bow front and center.

In another photo from the shoot, the former Dancing with the Stars contestant dazzles in a custom-made Valentino asymmetric-shoulder silk-gazar minidress and Bulgari jewelry.

Zendaya gave a shoutout to her longtime friend and stylist Law Roach who slayed the young starlet from head to toe for the cover shoot and who has been responsible for a number of her head-turning red-carpet looks throughout the years. Law spoke to Vogue about his inspiration behind the iconic cover.

“Zendaya is a woman now; I wanted to express that in the Vogue editorial, so that people see her in a way they have never seen her before,” he shared.

“It wasn’t about age; she took her time, she’s always been very respectful of where she came from – meaning Disney – and the people who grew up with her. It’s subtle and it’s beautiful; it’s sophisticated and sexy,” Law added. “We did everything in black and that alone is quite incredible.”

The self-professed “image architect” has been sharing a number of his high-end couture fits for the star on Instagram, like this video below where Zendaya struts for the camera in a David Koma dress.

…and this maroon crop top and fitted skirt combo by Alaia and Jimmy Choo. It’s the natural fro for us!

Vogue’s October 2021 issue will officially hit stands on September 10. Are you loving Zendaya’s effortless slay? Tell us what you think.

