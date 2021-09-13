Machine Gun Kelly and Conor McGregor Almost Fight At VMAs [WATCH]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Sunday night (Sept. 12) the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards took place in New York City’s famed Barclays Center. Known as one of the more colorful celebrity award ceremonies, the evening was full of outrageous outfits, dizzying performances and of course – celebrity mess.

And while the arena was packed with personalities from the world of music, film and more, the most dramatic moment of the night took place outside Barclays, as Cleveland rapper/rocker Machine Gun Kelly nearly came to blows with Conor McGregor, a man who throws hands for a living.

A video shared via Twitter by a VMAs attendee appeared to show the UFC fighter lunging and yelling at MGK while security does their best to keep the pair separated. According to a post by TMZ, the ruckus kicked off after McGregor asked MGK for a picture and was told no. The outlet then reports that Kelly pushed McGregor, who then supposedly retaliated by tossing a drink at Kelly and his girlfriend, Megan Fox.

Take a look at a short clip below.

Of course, McGregor denies there was ever a confrontation between he and Kelly, noting that it would be unfair for him to pick on someone who isn’t professionally trained.

“I don’t know the guy.” McGregor told Entertainment Tonight. “Nothing happened with me. I only fight real fighters, people that actually fight, you know what I mean? I certainly don’t fight little vanilla boy rappers. I don’t even know the guy. I don’t know anything about him, except that he’s with Megan Fox.”

2021 VMAs Performances + Winners 10 photos Launch gallery 2021 VMAs Performances + Winners 1. Normani - "Wild Side" 1 of 10 2. Chlöe - "Have Mercy" 2 of 10 3. Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow - "Industry Baby" 3 of 10 4. Polo G - "RAPSTAR" 4 of 10 5. Doja Cat - "Been Like This" x "You're Right" 5 of 10 6. Justin Bieber feat. The Kid Laroi - "Stay" x "Ghost" 6 of 10 7. Alicia Keys feat. Swae Lee - "La La" x "Empire State Of Mind" 7 of 10 8. Latto - "B*tch From Da Souf" 8 of 10 9. Saint JHN - "Roses" 9 of 10 10. Busta Rhymes - "Medley" 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading 2021 VMAs Performances + Winners 2021 VMAs Performances + Winners [caption id="attachment_10360410" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Theo Wargo / Getty[/caption] The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards took place in Brooklyn on Sunday (September 12) and the annual mix of pop culture, music videos and stan bases led to some interesting moments on-stage. With Doja Cat serving as the show's host, fans were treated to sexy, eye-opening performances from Chlöe and Normani (the latter channeling both Aaliyah and Janet Jackson) as well as Busta Rhymes' medley of classics which would usually serve in the Video Vanguard Award spot - even though MTV didn't award a Video Vanguard Award at the ceremony. RELATED: Hot Or Not? The 2021 VMAs Fashion Wins And Fails On The Red Carpet Lil Nas X brought his "Industry Baby" video to a live stage alongside Jack Harlow, Latto and Saint JHN both owned the stage with select performances of their hits. Polo G brought his No. 1 hit "RAPSTAR" to the big stage and although there were no performances by heavy hitters such as Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, or even Travis Scott, the night was fun and a big night for plenty of people. Machine Gun Kelly and Conor McGregor Almost Fight At VMAs [WATCH] was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com