Hot Spot: FINALLY! Rihanna Says New Music Is On The Way & It’s “Completely Different” [WATCH]

Da Brat has a very special announcement in her “Hot Spot” recap for today, and yes — it’s a new music update from Rihanna!

Also in today’s report includes The Weeknd getting in hot water over a music sample used for one of his biggest hits from 2018, and Teyana Taylor preparing to say goodbye to the music industry with the announcement of her farewell tour, The Last Rose Petal.

Let Da Brat break it all down with the “Hot Spot” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

Photos
Close