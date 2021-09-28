LOCAL NEWS: Some New Businesses Are Coming to Tower City Center

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

After years of losing tenants, Tower City Center in Downtown Cleveland is announcing the arrival of new businesses coming in.

Bedrock, the company that runs Tower City, is promoting the arrivals of three new tenants, all of which are local Cleveland-area businesses.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Jaxon’s Closet, a boy’s clothing store, MiAmour, a women’s boutique, and Peach Fuzz, a Lakewood beauty and grooming service business, will all move into Tower City in the fall of 2021. All three businesses are owned by women and News 5 was able to confirm that at least two of the three women are women of color. “We’ve been able to find at least three African American-owned businesses that are Cleveland’s that we are happy to work with and they’ll be coming into Tower City and there are about 10 other leases that will be coming in,” said Bedrock CEO Kofi Bonner while talking about the new effort on September 15.

Bedrock had announced this year that Tower City would become, according to a press release, a “hub for shopping, pop-up retail experiences, dining, and entertainment, while also bringing an influx of local small- and minority-owned businesses to one of downtown Cleveland’s more highly-trafficked areas.”

Kent State Cleveland Urban Design Collaborative Director Terry Schwarz has added that the one-time shopping center might not be what it used to be when it first opened up in 1990.

“I think that the old model of having the movie theater, the three department stores that make up the classic shopping malls, maybe that’s not what happens here,” Schwarz says before adding the possibility of a grocery store in the mall.

With the announcement of new businesses coming in, it appears that things are finally looking bright in Tower City.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images

Happy Birthday Don Cornelius: Classic Soul Train Performances By Stevie Wonder, The Jackson 5 & More [Watch] 15 photos Launch gallery Happy Birthday Don Cornelius: Classic Soul Train Performances By Stevie Wonder, The Jackson 5 & More [Watch] 1. The Chi-Lities "Oh Girl" 1 of 15 2. The Jackson 5 Medley 2 of 15 3. The Stylistics "You Make Me Feel Brand New" 3 of 15 4. Curtis Mayfield "Superfly" 4 of 15 5. Barry White "Cant Get Enough of Your Love" 5 of 15 6. LaBelle "Lady Marmalade" 6 of 15 7. Gladys Knight and the Pips "Neither One of Us" 7 of 15 8. Stevie Wonder "Superstition" 8 of 15 9. The Temptations "I'm Gonna Make You Love Me" 9 of 15 10. The Persuaders "Thin Line between Love & Hate" 10 of 15 11. Gladys Knight "I Heard it Through the Grapevine" 11 of 15 12. The Delfonics "Didn't I Blow Your Mind" 12 of 15 13. The Chi Lites "Have You Seen Her" 13 of 15 14. Al Green "Distant Lover" 14 of 15 15. Kool & The Gang "Jungle Boogie" 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading Happy Birthday Don Cornelius: Classic Soul Train Performances By Stevie Wonder, The Jackson 5 & More [Watch] Happy Birthday Don Cornelius: Classic Soul Train Performances By Stevie Wonder, The Jackson 5 & More [Watch] [caption id="attachment_4190727" align="aligncenter" width="700"] Source: Radio One / J. Bachelor[/caption] Legendary TV personality Don Cornelius was born on this day in 1936. Cornelius changed the face of black entertainment as creator and host of Soul Train, which celebrated black music and dance like nothing else before. The iconic television program was hailed for tapping into the culture of black fashion, style, slang - and of course - music. Throughout its run, the show served as a platform for emerging and established artists alike: Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, The Jackson 5, Patti LaBelle, and Gladys Knight are but a few of the many legendary acts to grace its stage. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ffasb4L8ngg As we honor the life and legacy of Don Cornelius, you are invited to join us as we take a look back at a few memorable performances from Soul Train, a program that highlighted black excellence in music.

LOCAL NEWS: Some New Businesses Are Coming to Tower City Center was originally published on wzakcleveland.com