NFL Week 5 Recap: DJ HazMatt 'Browns vs Chargers' Music Video

CLE
HomeCLE

NFL Week 5 Recap: DJ HazMatt ‘Browns vs Chargers’ Music Video

NFL Recap Week 5 Cleveland Browns DJ HazMatt

The Cleveland Browns fought hard, but eventually took a very tough loss to the Los Angeles Chargers last Sunday. Even though we didn’t walk away with the win, DJ HazMatt is back to remind us all that no matter WHAT.. we gone be ALRITE!!

Big shotout to Kendrick Lamar, very fitting song selection seeing that our Browns took the loss in K. Dot’s home state. With that said, our team will be back at it with a chance for redemption THIS SUNDAY when they face off against the Arizona Cardinals.

Also: Don’t forget that each Sunday you’re invited to join DJ HazMatt and Matty Willz on Matt and Matt Sports.

Tap in with the fellas at halftime and postgame each Sunday for real talk from The Land. All the best highlights, hot takes and #GTFOH moments from the game we all know and love. Take a look at their NFL Week 6 predictions below and good luck to our Browns on their upcoming game!!

Matt And Matt Week 6 NFL Sports Predictions

