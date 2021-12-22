CLE
HomeCLE

LOCAL NEWS: MetroHealth Shutting Down Three Locations Temporarily

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE
Empty Corridor In Modern Hospital

Source: JazzIRT / Getty

With COVID-19 once again surging, hospitals all over are adjusting to accommodate the increasing amount of cases that continue to pile up.

The MetroHealth System is now doing its part to staff up, but it has to do so with three of its locations closing down for the time being.

That means those branches will see their staff move to the ones that will remain open, including the main campus on Cleveland’s west side, in order to help with cases that will continue to increase over time.

It is not known how long those three locations will remain closed.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Jackyenjoyphotography and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of JazzIRT and Getty Images

Tweet and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

Life Ball 2012 - Red Carpet Arrivals

Happy Heavenly Birthday Kim Porter: Our Favorite Photos Of Kim, Diddy & The Fam

42 photos Launch gallery

Happy Heavenly Birthday Kim Porter: Our Favorite Photos Of Kim, Diddy & The Fam

Continue reading Happy Heavenly Birthday Kim Porter: Our Favorite Photos Of Kim, Diddy & The Fam

Happy Heavenly Birthday Kim Porter: Our Favorite Photos Of Kim, Diddy & The Fam

[caption id="attachment_4233672" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Rich Lee - PA Images / Getty[/caption] Kim Porter would have been 51 years old today. Hard to believe that she's already been gone three years. For the Hip-Hop and R&B culture, she made a splash on the scene, appearing in music videos from some of our best known acts. Socially, she could be seen attending red carpets and high-profile parties - often alongside on again, off again romantic partner, Sean "P. Diddy" Combs. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6AtBFfXah9U As we previously reported, it was revealed that Porter died in 2018 of lobar pneumonia - an inflammation of the lobe in one’s lungs. “On Nov. 16, an autopsy was performed on Porter. The cause of death was deferred pending additional tests. Porter’s body has since been released from our facility,” a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner said in a statement released shortly after her untimely passing. Sources reported that she had been treated with saline and vitamins days before her death. Kim reportedly went to bed early the night after telling a loved one she wasn’t feeling well. Diddy, 50, and Kim dated between the years of 1994 to 2007. The pair had three biological children together: Christian Combs, 20, and twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila, 13. Porter also had a son, Quincy, from her previous relationship with Al B. Sure! || RELATED: Rest in Power: Rappers We Lost In 2021 || || RELATED: Kierra Sheard & Husband Celebrated Anniversary With The Wedding She Always Wanted! [PICsS] || || RELATED: Rest In Power: 12 Times Kim Porter And Her Children Melted Our Hearts || Happy Birthday, Kim. Peep photos in the gallery below.

LOCAL NEWS: MetroHealth Shutting Down Three Locations Temporarily  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 3 years ago
01.01.70

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
01.01.70

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 4 years ago
11.07.47

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
03.07.46

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 4 years ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close