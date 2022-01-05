Gary’s Tea: Rickey Says He Would Date Tiffany Haddish?! [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary's Tea: Rickey Says He Would Date Tiffany Haddish?!

Tiffany Haddish’s recent split with Common made major headlines a few months ago, but now it appears the comedienne actress is ready to begin dating again.

However, is our main man Rickey about to put his bid in to be her next boyfriend? Find out that and more in today’s edition of “Gary’s Tea.”

Also in Gary’s recap of the news today includes Lizzo having another body positive moment on social media after gaining weight over the holidays, as well as Kodak Black causing debate with his recent statement that he wouldn’t be returning to the hood any longer. Both topics led to some interesting in-studio discussions that saw some co-hosts agreeing and others expressing opposing opinions.

Check it all out in “Gary’s Tea” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

 

Gary's Tea: Rickey Says He Would Date Tiffany Haddish?! was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

