Front Page News: The U.S. Is Averaging 700,000 COVID-19 Cases Per Day [WATCH]

Front Page News: The U.S. Is Averaging 700,000 COVID-19 Cases Per Day

Eva fills us in on some of the major current headlines for today’s “Front Page News,” including a tragic building fire in NYC, the shutdown of schools in Chicago and a shocking report on the growing daily infection rate of COVID-19.

With an average of 700,00 reported cases every day, the amount of people catching COVID within the past week alone is said to be more than April, May, June and July of last year combined. Rock-T closed out the show with his usual sports report as well, including Klay Thompson’s return, a few notable game wins in pursuit of the NBA Playoffs and the big Georgia vs Alabama game going down tonight in the CFP National Championship.

Get your "Front Page News" below on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

 

