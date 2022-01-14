Celebrity News
Ciara And Russell Wilson Announce New Joint Fragrance, ‘The Fragrance Duo Harmony’ By R&C Fragrance

Ciara and Russell Wilson took to Instagram to announce their new, joint fragrance, dropping January 20.

Ciara Kicks Off Partnership with Ten To One Rum at Launch Event at Bourbon Steak Seattle

Source: Mat Hayward / Getty

Ciara and Russell Wilson have a new, joint business venture up their sleeves and we can’t wait to get our hands on it! Yesterday, the singer took to Instagram to announce her and her hubby’s new fragrance, The Fragrance Duo Harmony by R&C Fragrance and everything about it looks divine.

“We’re so excited to introduce The Fragrance Duo Harmony by R&C Fragrance,” the 36-year-old captioned the announcement Instagram post that featured a sensual shot of the couple holding the fragrance bottle. “Harmony represents the connections of souls underneath all the lights and glamour. It is soft and gentle, with notes that are pure, fresh and contemporary. Launching 1/20 @randcfragrance.”

Check out the post below.

Ciara described the scent in a statement, stressing that the perfume had a deeper meaning for both her and her husband. “Harmony represents the connections of souls underneath all the lights and glamour. It is soft and gentle, with notes that are pure, fresh, and contemporary,” she stated.

R&C Fragrance officially debuted in November of 2020 as the pair launched their line with two separate fragrances that represented their individual preferences for scents. In an interview with Allure around the fragrance’s launch in 2020, the singer recalled how her love for fragrances stemmed from her grandmother, telling the magazine, “my grandmother had this crazy collection of fragrances. She had a whole stash, an area [in her home] dedicated to the fragrances, and I remember having a curiosity and admiration of her love for different fragrances,’ she recalled. She then explained how smelling good helped boost he confidence, saying, “I feel good about myself when…I’m looking fresh and I’m smelling fresh — I’ve got an extra little swag.”

Ciara and Russell’s new fragrance will be available on January 20.

