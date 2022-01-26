170x170-bhm-2022-logo-header
Black History Month
Comedian Barbara Carlyle Joins The Outlet With Kei-Touch

Kei-Touch interviewed Comedian Barbara Carlyle!  Barbara Carlyle has been a comedian for 45 years! She has been featured on Def Comedy Jam, Comic View and Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready on Netflix.

They talk about her career in comedy, her experience with Tiffany Haddish, the changes and new opportunities available for comedians and her upcoming show in the DMV: Netflix and Giggle taking place Saturday, January 29th at The Comfort Inn Restaurant in Upper Marlboro, MD. You can get your tickets to see this legend on eventbrite.

Comedian Barbara Carlyle Joins The Outlet With Kei-Touch  was originally published on woldcnews.com

