Cleveland Clinic is the World’s Number 2 Ranked Hospital

VIA | NBC 4
CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cleveland Clinic was ranked the No. 2 hospital in the world by Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2022 list.
The rankings were based on surveys from medical experts and patients, as well as data on patient safety and doctor-to-patient ratios. from more than 2,200 hospitals in 27 counties. The Mayo Clinic in Minnesota topped the list.
“What has set the world’s leading hospitals apart is their continued ability to deliver the highest-quality patient care and conduct critical medical research even as they focused on battling COVID,” said Newsweek global editor in Chief Nancy Cooper.
Newsweek put six Cleveland Clinic locations among the best hospitals in the United States:
