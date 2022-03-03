CLE
CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cleveland Clinic was ranked the No. 2 hospital in the world by Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2022 list.

The rankings were based on surveys from medical experts and patients, as well as data on patient safety and doctor-to-patient ratios. from more than 2,200 hospitals in 27 counties. The Mayo Clinic in Minnesota topped the list.

“What has set the world’s leading hospitals apart is their continued ability to deliver the highest-quality patient care and conduct critical medical research even as they focused on battling COVID,” said Newsweek global editor in Chief Nancy Cooper.

Newsweek put six Cleveland Clinic locations among the best hospitals in the United States:

The 2020 Olympic games have kicked off (in 2021) after being canceled and then back on due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  Athletes have been on a rollercoaster ride trying to stay fit and stay ready to complete, well the time has finally come and thirteen athletes from Ohio have qualified to complete in Tokyo. Athletes from all over the state are competing in boxing, BMX biking, rugby, archery, volleyball, swimming, soccer, and track & field.  One time for Team U.S.A. but we gotta throw big ups to the Olympic team from Ohio!  Check them all out below.

Cleveland Clinic is the World's Number 2 Ranked Hospital

