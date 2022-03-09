Celebrity News
Alicia Keys Brought Class And Vibrance To The Set Of ‘The Tonight Show’

This spring's vibe is "go bright or go home."

Alicia Keys Sits on stage with Jimmy Fallon at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 9

Source: NBC / Getty

Alicia Keys was bursting with vibrant colors during her visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The 15 time Grammy-Award-winning artist wore a neon green Zhivago dress, partnered with green sparkly knee-high boots.

Alicia Keys sits on stage at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 9

Source: NBC / Getty

Keys donned her signature look, which consisted of minimal makeup and a bright, gorgeous smile.

During the show, she recalled her reaction to being named the number 1 Certified Female Artist of the Millennium. “I have to be honest, I had to look up the word millennium,” she told Fallon. “That’s major. I was feeling really proud of that.”

It is clear that this spring season is all about the bright, bold colors. En route to The Tonight Show, Keys struck a few poses outside of the studio in another bright, electrifying ensemble.

Alicia Keys in hot pink ensemble waving in NYC

Source: MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

The singer, who was on the show to promote her children’s book Girl On Fire, wore a hot pink Athleta x Alicia Keys utility jumpsuit, pink Jimmy Choo pumps, and a Moschino faux shearling overcoat from the brand’s Pre-Fall 2022 menswear collection.

Judging from the recent red carpet events, this spring and summer is the epitome of go bright or go home. Keys got the memo, and she aced the assignment. What do you think? Do you love her looks? 

