Black Birmingham Real Estate Developers Ink Historic Deal

As the real estate market in Birmingham blooms, Black developers are ensuring the accelerated growth is reflective of the city’s cultural diversity. A collective of prominent African American real estate leaders recently inked a paramount deal to create a new housing development, WVTM 13 reported.
The project is historic as it marks the largest development transaction to be led by an all-Black team in Birmingham. The Birmingham City Council and the city’s mayor Randall L. Woodfin sold 222 acres of land near Lakeshore Parkway to the Black-owned Green Meadow Apartments firm for $1.5 million. The company—which is led by former Alabama HUD Field Office Director Michael German—will orchestrate the development of a complex that will include single-family, multi-family and senior housing for 900 residents.
The infrastructure—which will be constructed by a Black contractor—will include a grocery store and commercial retail spaces. The project will boost Birmingham’s economic ecosystem with the projected creation of 2,000 construction jobs and 240 permanent jobs. The commercial spaces will reportedly generate an estimated $500,000 in property taxes within the first few years of operation. The collective investment in the development project will be $100 million.
Cornell Wesley, who serves as the director of Birmingham’s Department of Innovation and Economic Opportunity, says the deal is exemplary of the importance of representation within the realm of real estate. “We want to thank the mayor and council for their support in this transformational project,” he shared in a statement. “This sends a message to the entire country that African American and minority developers have a place in Birmingham, and we are aggressive and intentional about supporting their efforts.”
This milestone comes nearly 33 years after former Birmingham mayor Richard Arrington Jr. launched the “Birmingham Plan” to ensure firms owned by people of color weren’t locked out of the city’s economic growth.
Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America
Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America
1. Harriet TubmanSource:Getty 1 of 39
2. Martin Luther King and civil rights leadersSource:Getty 2 of 39
3. Black PanthersSource:Getty 3 of 39
4. Tuskeegee AirmenSource:Getty 4 of 39
5. Books Are Weapons PosterSource:Getty 5 of 39
6. World War II 93rd InfantrySource:Getty 6 of 39
7. Rosa ParksSource:Getty 7 of 39
8. Integrated Classroom in North CarolinaSource:Getty 8 of 39
9. African American Students Enter High School with Military EscortSource:Getty 9 of 39
10. Lunchcounter Protest in VirginiaSource:Getty 10 of 39
11. Harry Belafonte Leads Civil Rights RallySource:Getty 11 of 39
12. Malcolm X's FuneralSource:Getty 12 of 39
13. Martin Luther King's FuneralSource:Getty 13 of 39
14. Lynching Victim Hanging Above CrowdSource:Getty 14 of 39
15. W.E.B. DuBoisSource:Getty 15 of 39
16. Booker T. WashingtonSource:Getty 16 of 39
17. The 369th, 15th New York who won the Croix de Guerre for GallantrySource:Getty 17 of 39
18. Mutilated Corpse of Claude NealSource:Getty 18 of 39
19. Segregated FountainSource:Getty 19 of 39
20. Womens Defense Corp of AmericaSource:Getty 20 of 39
21. Crowd Waiting to Enter Supreme CourtSource:Getty 21 of 39
22. Black Students Integrate Little Rock's Central High SchoolSource:Getty 22 of 39
23. Troops Watch as Black Students Go to SchoolSource:Getty 23 of 39
24. Segregated RestroomsSource:Getty 24 of 39
25. Portrait Of Medgar EversSource:Getty 25 of 39
26. Separate Waiting RoomSource:Getty 26 of 39
27. Race riots in Birmingham, Alabama.Source:Getty 27 of 39
28. A White Man Bars African-Americans From RestaurantSource:Getty 28 of 39
29. Myrlie Evers Speaking at MicrophoneSource:Getty 29 of 39
30. A Young MarcherSource:Getty 30 of 39
31. Civil Rights FightersSource:Getty 31 of 39
32. Elijah MuhammadSource:Getty 32 of 39
33. Anti Segregation In The Southern Stores March At Broadway In New YorkSource:Getty 33 of 39
34. Selma to Montgomery MarchSource:Getty 34 of 39
35. Selma to Montgomery MarchSource:Getty 35 of 39
36. Soldiers at Civil Rights ProtestSource:Getty 36 of 39
37. Coretta Scott KingSource:Getty 37 of 39
38. 'Kidnapped' Poster At Black Panther RallySource:Getty 38 of 39
39. 'Right On!' Black Power ButtonSource:Getty 39 of 39
