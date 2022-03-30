Beyoncé Shut Down Her Oscars After Party In A Sheer Celia Kritharioti Gown

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

When Beyoncé comes out to commune with the mortals, you might as well consider it a national holiday. The billionaire superstar has reached a point in her career where she has access to every high-profile event, and she can pick and choose which one she will attend. This year, Bey not only performed at the Oscars, she also threw an afterparty with her husband Jay-Z that was the talk of tinsel town.

The singer showed off her sparkly afterparty look in an Instagram post. Dressed in a nude sheer Celia Kritharioti gown with a high slit up the thigh, the 40-year-old icon accessorized with sunglasses and jewels from Tiffany & Co.

Details on the Carter’s “The Gold Party” have been kept remarkably private, aligning with their lifestyle. Despite the former staff of the Chateau Marmont protesting outside the establishment, the party went on without a hiccup. We do know celebrities like Rihanna, and Lupita Nyong’o were in attendance.

With the Grammys right around the corner, there’s no telling if Beyoncé will make another appearance. Jay-Z usually holds his annual Roc Nation brunch on the eve of the highly anticipated awards show, so we can expect to see the two partying amongst their peers this weekend. Still, it is unclear if the Carters will attend the show.

Rap-A-Lot CEO J Prince called Black celebrities to boycott the Grammys, following Kanye West’s removal from the performance lineup for taunting and bullying Pete Davison on Instagram, which led to the deactivation of his Instagram page. While it is unsure if celebrities plan to boycott, you can count on HelloBeautiful to be on the scene reporting great fashion looks.

DON’T MISS…

Beyoncé Opens The 2022 Oscars With A Spectacular Performance Of ‘Be Alive’

Style Gallery: Beyoncé At The Oscars Over The Years

Beyoncé Went Bold For the 2022 Oscars In A Yellow Custom Valentino Haute Couture Gown

Beyoncé Shut Down Her Oscars After Party In A Sheer Celia Kritharioti Gown was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On WERE-AM 1490: