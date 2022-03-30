Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Rev. Wheeler Parker, Cousin of Emmett Till, Shares His Reaction To Anti-Lynching Law Being Passed

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE

We had the true honor of speaking with Reverend Wheeler Parker, cousin of the late Emmett Till, to discuss his feelings on the recent passing of a bill that finally recognizes lynching as a hate crime.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Parker not only broke down their long road to get this bill passed, but he even took the time to describe the personality of the infamous 14-year-old Black boy who was lynched for whistling at a white woman during days of segregation in the South.  As we all know now, it was later proven to be a whole lie.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Hear Reverend Parker below in today’s “Trending Topics” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show as he reflects on his impactful cousin Emmett Till and the bill that his senseless 1955 murder helped to inspire:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Rev. Wheeler Parker, Cousin of Emmett Till, Shares His Reaction To Anti-Lynching Law Being Passed  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On WERE-AM 1490:
A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis
24 photos
Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
02.08.21

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 4 years ago
03.28.18

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
02.08.21

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
10.09.17

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
10.04.17
LSAP Radio Logo 2020

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 5 years ago
09.01.17
Photos
Close