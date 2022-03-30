Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Issa Rae Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors: ‘I Am Not Pregnant’

Issa Rae took to Twitter to shut down pregnancy rumors after fans speculated the actress was pregnant.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE
Los Angeles Premiere of HBO's "Insecure" Season 5

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Issa Rae has taken to social media to shut down rumors that she’s expecting her first child with her new husband Louis Diame in true Issa Rae fashion!

According to Page Six, the pregnancy rumor started late last week when a video of the Insecure writer greeting her former co-star, Yvonne Orji, went viral on social media. In the video, fans speculated that the comedic writer was pregnant after reportedly seeing a small baby bump under her form-fitting dress. Shortly after the video made its rounds on the internet, fans took to social media to spread the alleged news. From there, Issa Rae got wind of the rumors and took to Twitter today to shut all of it down with a simple tweet.

“I am not pregnant, f***youverymuch,” she Tweeted. “LET A B*** EAT DRINK AND BE MERRY.” Check out the tweet below.

Although some fans were super convinced that the actress was pregnant last simply based on her ensemble, they clearly missed the fact that she was holding a glass of champagne in the now-viral clip, indicating that she’s not pregnant.

Issa Rae and Louis Diame tied the knot in a secret ceremony last year, announcing their nuptials in an Instagram post where the Insecure star joked she had an “impromptu photo shoot” in a custom wedding dress from Vera Wang. She also added that she brought her friends to the “photo shoot” to offer assistance, but were “sooooo embarrassed” when they turned up in the same dress, then added, that she “took a few flicks with Somebody’s Husband.”

DON’T MISS…

Issa Rae Talks Black Beauty And Gentrification in Greatest Magazine “Issue 5”

Issa Rae Glows On The Cover Of Self Magazine

5 Times Issa Rae Was Our Stylish Awkward Black Girl

 

Issa Rae Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors: ‘I Am Not Pregnant’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On WERE-AM 1490:
A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis
24 photos
Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
02.08.21

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 4 years ago
03.28.18

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
02.08.21

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
10.09.17

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
10.04.17

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 5 years ago
09.01.17
Photos
Close