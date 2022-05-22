Jordyn Woods Celebrates Her Anniversary With Karl-Anthony Towns On A Romantic Weekend Getaway

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Jordyn Woods recently celebrated her two year anniversary with her boyfriend, Karl-Anthony Towns with a romantic weekend getaway!

The beauty shared a recap reel of her special anniversary weekend with her Instagram followers where she and her boyfriend enjoyed relaxing moments together in their most fashionable ensembles.

For one look, the social media influencer rocked a black and white stripped cold shoulder dress that fit her like a glove! She paired the look with an oversized hat and posed for the gworls as she prepared for her romantic evening with her boo. For her other looks, the beauty rocked a checkered jacket with white gloves, a tan and black trench coat, and an all-white ensemble for when she and Karl enjoyed a romantic dinner on the beach.

“best anniversary weekend,” she captioned the video. “I had no idea we were going anywhere and karl surprised me with a weekend trip to the same resort John and Jackie Kennedy had their honeymoon, an entire wardrobe, an amazing photoshoot with a top photographer, and an unforgettable experience. I love you @karltowns !! You make me feel like a queen and always remind me everyday.”

Now that’s what we call an anniversary weekend!

