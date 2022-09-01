LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Riley Burruss and her mama are clapping back at pregnancy rumors.

After fans suspected 20-year-old Riley was pregnant, Kandi Burruss is speaking out against bullying and body shaming.

“I despise it. It bothers me so much,” said Kandi. “Everybody already knows that Riley dealt with her weight issues growing up in the public eye. People would make comments on her body and say things about her personal look and it really boils my blood.”

She continued by saying she “can deal with anything” but would never want her kids to be “bullied online.”

“The people who watch our show and who are on our show, sometimes they take things too far, and it’s not cool. It’s crazy. This is a TV show at the end of the day.”

“Where are they getting this information from? Here I was feeling good about myself and losing and getting my body where I want it to be, and now they’re posting that I’m pregnant?’ That’s crazy!”

The rumor sparked after Riley posted a photo holding her stomach that later went viral.

Kandi Is Not Here For Fans Body Shaming Daughter Riley Burruss was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com