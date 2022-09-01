Gary’s Tea: This Is How Stacey Dash Found Out DMX Passed Away [WATCH]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Stacey Dash is breaking the internet with her foolishness again. On TikTok, Dash explained that she stumbled across a video on TikTok that said that DMX passed away. In the video, she was literally in tears that the rapper lost his battle with addiction a year ago. Many people were upset because the actress was late to the news and wondered where she’s been all year.

Gary breaks down this story and more in the tea.

