Upgrade Your Career: Empower One Career Fair | October 20

Career Fair_October with JSI

The EmpowerOne Career Fair presented by Urban One Cleveland is going down Thursday, October 20th from 3p-7p at Tower City located in Downtown Cleveland. Come participate in free mock interviews and resume building activities. Then connect with employers who are seeking to hire. If you are an employer interested in having a booth at the career fair please call us at (216) 579-111.

It’s the EmpowerOne Career Fair powered by Janitorial Service INC.

Ohio’s leading commercial janitorial service provider and Urban One Cleveland.

