Lil Kim Shares Heartfelt Message On Takeoff’s Passing: ‘Migos Is One Of My Top Favorite Groups’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

While the world is still mourning the untimely passing of Takeoff, Lil Kim took to Instagram to share her thoughts and offer condolences to the rapper’s family and friends.

Posting a series of videos and photos of Takeoff as tribute, Lil’ Kim shared a heartfelt message in the caption. She wrote, “Yall kno this be so hard for me especially when I was just with u guys a couple weeks before Migos is one of my Top favorite groups of all time and anyone who knows me knows how much I love them they were so in sync with each other on stage they all moved in the same perfect timing it was fascinating to watch them and every time I saw @yrntakeoff off stage out some where he made me smile or laugh not because he was smiling back because most the time , he wasn’t Lol but because he always had a blunt in his mouth vibed tf out , in his own zone and , out the way he ain’t give a f*** who u was he gave that same energy truly one of a kind he made my heart smile, I loved him.”

She continued, “But the memory I will always keep near & dear in my heart is when u FT’d @biglarry on my Bday to tell me Happy Birthday and u & Larry was trying y’all’s hardest to get me to go to @richthekid bday party but I had a photo shoot the next day as bad as I wanted to go i couldn’t

and of course u had ur blunt in ur mouth the whole time but that moment will forever be priceless to me it was the cutest sweetest funniest moment”

The rapper then concluded with, “I was excited for the next level of ur career because u were getting ready to shine so Bright !

Smh this hit different now u will be the Brightest shiny laid back coolest angel

”

Check out the heartfelt message below.

Takeoff, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, passed away earlier this month due to “penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into the arm,” the Harris County Medical Examiner’s office ruled. He was only 28 years old. Our thoughts and prayers are continuously with his family and loved ones.

DON’T MISS…

Lil’ Kim Strikes A Pose On Instagram In A Cute Fendi Ensemble

Lil Kim Eats Up The Gram In A Sparkly Crystal Encrusted Bodysuit

Nicki Minaj Praises Lil’ Kim As An Influential Fashion Figure; Opens Up About Getting Booty Shots

Lil Kim Shares Heartfelt Message On Takeoff’s Passing: ‘Migos Is One Of My Top Favorite Groups’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com