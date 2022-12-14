Wunna Free: Gunna Will Be Released After Pleading Guilty to RICO Charges

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to WSBTV, Gunna will be released after pleading guilty to RICO and gang charges. The ATL Rapper was originally sentenced to five years in prison alongside rapper Young Thug. Drip or Drown rapper only served one year and is scheduled to be released

Gunna has pled guilty to the conspiracy of gang activity that also led to Young Thug and a handful of members of YSL (Young Slime Life). Following the breaking news of Gunna’s departure from prison he made a statement “While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way,”

More news to come as the story develops.

