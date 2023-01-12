Richmond Hts Police Officer Caught in Wild Rage on Video

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

An off-duty police officer for Richmond Heights was caught on camera in a wild rage at an indoor amusement park in Westlake. The video comes from an officer’s bodycam.

According to reports, police in Westlake were called to a local amusement park to respond to an employee who had allegedly made a threat toward a child. The child’s uncle was there and can be seen in the video getting in the face of the officers who showed up.

What isn’t clear in the video is exactly why the child’s uncle, whose name and face have been withheld because of the ongoing investigation, was upset in the first place.

The video and report originated from FOX 8, where their investigative team looked into the incident.

Richmond police have now seen the video, yet no decision on whether or not disciplinary actions will take place has been made.

For more on this story from FOX 8, [click here].

