It’s official, Lizzo is off the market!
The beauty recently took to Instagram to “hard launch” her relationship with new boyfriend Myke Wright by sharing a photo dump of glamorous snaps of the couple at a pre-Grammys event in Los Angeles.
The “About Damn Time” singer attended the Pre-Grammy Gala and Grammy Salute to Industry Icons ceremony on Saturday night alongside her comedian boo. The starlet shared the photos on social media of the two of them giving major PDA and giving us relationship goals in the best way possible.
The 34 year old songstress first revealed that she was in a relationship last Spring during a radio appearance however, she ad he boyfriend didn’t make their first public appearance together until later last year when they officially debuted as a couple while posing on the red carpet for Lizzo’s TV competition series.
After Lizzo hard launched her boo on Instagram, many of her friends flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval over the now IG official relationship.
Beauties, what do you think about Lizzo making her relationship IG official?
Lizzo ‘Hard Launches’ Her Boyfriend On Instagram After Pre-Grammys Party was originally published on hellobeautiful.com