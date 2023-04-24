LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Drowning is a major silent killer these days. Swimming is often seen as a leisurely activity, but should in fact be a requirement for all. The Rickey Smiley Morning Show brings awareness to this topic and speaks on the importance of swim safety, especially following the recent drowning of two 13-year-old teen boys.

It is estimated that 4,000 people drown in the U.S. per year. Not only should people of all ages know how to swim, but need to be updated on proper protocols around large bodies of water as well. A few pieces of advice include not dressing in blue swimsuits (to avoid camouflaging in the water), and not traumatizing others by abruptly throwing them into water.

Trish Miller, founder of SwemSchool in Atlanta, Georgia, recalls her own near-death drowning experience as a teenager. This incident was the catalyst for her swimming initiatives today. Her goal is to make community based drowning preventative programs accessible to all.

The interview notes that it is especially important for black parents to expose their kids to proper swimming lessons. Reportedly, nearly 70% of black children don’t know how to swim.

“What has to change is our relationship with space…we’re not just teaching people how to float, kick, and move their arms… we’re teaching them first how to reverence the space,” Miller explains.

Listen to the full interview above!

Trish Miller, Swim Instructor and CEO of SwemSchool, Teaches Swim Safety [LISTEN] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com