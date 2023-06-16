Black Tony was excited to finally meet his real father for Father’s Day, but wasn’t expecting the meeting to go like this…
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
Listen to the Rickey Smiley Morning Show weekdays 5am-9am CT/6am-10am ET!
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Related: Darius Fills in for Black Tony, Vents About Dating Younger Women
Related: Black Tony Poses As HR for Time Off, Until Finding Out Its Payday
Related: Black Tony’s Hand Gets Stuck on the Gas Pump [LISTEN]
Black Tony Wasn’t Expecting This Father’s Day Surprise [LISTEN] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
-
Charges Dropped Against Cops Who Dumped Black Woman’s Body In Dumpster, Then Set It Ablaze
-
Yandy Smith Shows Her Natural Hair On The ‘Gram While Serving Body In A Jumpsuit
-
Will Jacky Oh’s Funeral Be Live Streamed? How You May Be Able To Watch Online
-
Common Plastic Surgery Complications and Errors with Dr. Nicholas Jones [AUDIO]
-
At Ajike Owens’ Funeral, Rev. Al Sharpton Rips DeSantis’ Silence On Shooting Death Of Mother Of 4
-
Starbucks Manager Fired After Cops Called On Black Men Wins Nearly $26 Million ‘Because She Was White’
-
13 Year Old Girl Found Deceased in Akron Alley
-
NewsTalk 1490 Radio Mobile Apps