Naomi Osaka and Cordae are new parents!
The 25-year-old four-time Grand Slam singles winner and her rapper boyfriend have had a baby girl in Los Angeles, a source reveals to PEOPLE.
“They are doing well,” a source close to Osaka and her baby daughter tells PEOPLE.
This is Naomi and Cordae’s first child. The couple previously announced their pregnancy on Instagram in January.
The professional tennis player announced she was having a girl in June during a baby shower with a princess theme.
She captioned the post with a cheeky smiley face, and white and purple heart as she was pictured with pink and purple balloons.
Osaka expressed that she wanted to be the greatest version of herself for her baby girl when she was pregnant. “I’d say my personal goal is to strive to be my best self. As a result of the fact that I have never been a mother before, I am taking things day by day and just trying to be someone of whom my son or daughter will be proud.”
Congrats to the couple on the birth of their child!
Naomi Osaka, Boyfriend Cordae Welcomes A Baby Girl was originally published on theblockcharlotte.com
