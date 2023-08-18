NeNe Leakes Points at Deceased Ex-Husband For Boutique Lawsuit [LISTEN]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Nene Leakes says she’s not responsible for the unpaid rent, but she knows who is!

Leakes is being sued for allegedly failing to pay $23,000 for her former clothing store that went out of business, ‘Swagg Boutique’. The landlord claims that the ex-Real Housewives of Atlanta star is late on backed rent, and is suing for the payments from the lease agreement, damages, and attorney fees. He has stated that a letter was sent warning her to settle the debt to avoid legal action, but no action was taken on Leakes’ end.

The store opened in 2017 in a Gwinnett County, Georgia mall, and the renewed lease is said to have officially ended in early 2022, according to reports.

“Gregg signed the lease! He ain’t here,” she replied to a social media blog post on the lawsuit.

Her late husband, Gregg Leakes, unfortunately lost his battle to colon cancer and passed away in 2021.

