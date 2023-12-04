Sandra Day O’Connor, First Woman to Serve on Supreme Court, Has Died

EL PASO, TX.–Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor became the first woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court in 1981.
The 93-year-old was a native of El Paso, Texas and a graduate of Stanford University. The married mother of three took a job after law school as Deputy County Attorney of San Mateo County, California from 1952-1953. She then moved to Arizona and practiced law from 1958-1960.
O’Connor served as Assistant Attorney General of Arizona from 1965 to 1969. She was appointed to the Arizona State Senate in 1969 and was reelected to two two-year terms.
In 1975, she was elected Judge of the Maricopa County Superior Court and was appointed to the Arizona Court of Appeals four years later. O’Connor was nominated as an Associate Justice by former President Ronald Reagan and took her seat in September 1981.
