Kodak Black, also known as Bill Kapri, has been arrested on Thursday, according to a document obtained by XXL via the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, for possession of cocaine.
Additional charges reportedly include tampering with physical evidence and improper stop/stand/park.
Black is scheduled to appear before a judge in court Thursday afternoon.
The 26-year-old No Flockin’ rapper is no stranger to run-ins with the law. Black’s recent arrests include a January 2022 trespassing charge, and July 2022 trafficking and possession (oxycodone) charge. A warrant for his arrest was released in February 2023 after “[violating] his bail terms by failing to show up to a drug-test and later testing positive for fentanyl,” according to Miami News Times.
See: Kodak Black Claims The Oxycodone Pills He Was Busted With Were Prescribed By Doctor
See:Kodak Black Shoots Errant Romantic Shot Towards Jada Pinkett-Smith
Details will update as the story develops.
Rapper Kodak Black Arrested for Possession of Cocaine was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
-
More Than 1000 Kids Reported Missing In Ohio This Year, Per Report
-
Jig’s Up 4 Juicy?: Jussie Smollett Loses Hoax Appeal, Jail Sentence Upheld
-
Krayzie Bone Update: Another Surgery Needed For Cleveland Legend
-
White Man Carrying Rifle Through Black Neighborhood Confronted By Black Business Owner
-
Teens Charged For Public Square Shooting In Cleveland
-
Roland Martin Breaks Down Black Support For Trump, Says “Day Is Over” For Relief Checks
-
Ludacris Stars in New Disney Christmas Classic ‘Dashing Through The Snow’ [WATCH]
-
The RSMS Reviews Broadway-bound ‘The Wiz’ Musical (Produced by Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker)