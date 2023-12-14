Tony Browder, The Mooney Twins & Heru Ofori-Atta l The Carl Nelson Show

Kemetologist Tony Browder will update us on The Runoko Rashidi documentary and Runokos’ Foundation. Brother Tony will also preview his book fbf3, Why Kemet Matters. Before Brother Tony, The Mooney Twins, the Conscious Comedians check in. They will discuss the state of Comedy & also explain how to make Passive Income. The Founder of the Herbal Results Industries, Heru Ofori-Atta will also discuss how to fight Cancer.
Virginia Teen’s Cancer Treatment Soap Earns National Science Prize
