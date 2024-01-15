Join us on Monday morning to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s Birthday. Professor and Journalist A. Peter Bailey will discuss Dr. King’s relationship with Malcolm X also Washington, DC Rev. Willie Wilson will examine Dr. King’s bond with the Black church. Baltimore activist Carl Snowdon will reflect on Maryland’s role in supporting Dr. King. Plus Stevie Wonders’ former Publicist, Ira Tucker will also detail the entertainers’ part in establishing the King Holiday.
Famous Quotes To Live By From Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!
The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.
LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES OF THE CARL NELSON SHOW HERE
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
SEE MORE NEWS:
- How Kindness Grew Yvette Nicole Brown’s Acting Career | Small Doses Podcast
- Elyria Family Claims Police Raided Wrong House, Injured Sick Toddler
- Sentencing Delayed For Mississippi Ex-Cops Who Tortured And Sexually Assaulted 2 Black Men
- VP Harris Calls SCOTUS ‘The Court Of Thurgood’ In MLK Day Speech: ‘Freedom Is Under Profound Threat’
- Ex-Cop Gets 30 Days In Jail For Killing Unarmed Black Man In ‘Historic’ Conviction Called ‘Major Victory’
A. Peter Bailey, Rev. Willie Wilson, Carl Snowdon & Ira Tucker l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
Black New Year Traditions That Will Bring You Good Luck
-
Who Is The Highest Paid Player At Each Position In The NFL?
-
Top 15 Best Fights In MLB History
-
Report: Minor Earthquake In Northeast Ohio
-
Former ‘Family Matters’ Star Darius McCrary Says Every Man In Hollywood Has Been ‘Touched’
-
US Marshals Arrest 135 Major Gang Members & Fugitives In Akron
-
2024 Urban One Honors Celebrates the BEST IN BLACK! ✨
-
Trigger-Happy Hannah Payne Convicted In Road Rage Vigilante Shooting Of Black Man