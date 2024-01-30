LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

On Tuesday morning, a large fire broke out at a popular car wash in Bedford Heights.

The fire began around 7:45 a.m. on the 5100 block of Northfield Road, per a report from FOX 8.

Drone footage from the local news station shows firefighters battling the blaze.

Not many details are known at this time. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Blazing Fire Destroys Popular Car Wash In Bedford Heights was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com