On Tuesday morning, a large fire broke out at a popular car wash in Bedford Heights.
The fire began around 7:45 a.m. on the 5100 block of Northfield Road, per a report from FOX 8.
Drone footage from the local news station shows firefighters battling the blaze.
Not many details are known at this time. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Blazing Fire Destroys Popular Car Wash In Bedford Heights was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
