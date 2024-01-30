An Ohio teacher has pleaded guilty to sexual contact with a 14-year-old student.
FOX 8 reports that Benjamin Rutan, 42, pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. Rutan works at a middle school in Franklin County. He was accused of a total of six charges, mostly relating to sexual abuse against the teen, back in 2013.
Rutan was the girl’s language arts teacher, track and basketball coach at Norton Middle School. The abuse is alleged to have occurred on school grounds and other locations until she was 19.
From FOX 8:
Police said the victim first contacted authorities on Nov. 17, 2021, and was given a recording device on Dec. 2, 2021, with which she allegedly caught Rutan admitting the sexual contact several times during a conversation.
Rutan, who was arrested on Dec. 8, 2021, was issued a $50,000 bond, and initially charged with two counts of sexual battery and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. He was placed on administrative leave the same day.
To read the entire FOX 8 report CLICK HERE.
The victim, Madison Sparks, went public on Monday. She’s now 24.
Rutan is expected to be sentenced in April.
The Latest:
- Blazing Fire Destroys Popular Car Wash In Bedford Heights
- Ohio Teacher Pleads Guilty To Sexual Contact With 14-Year-Old
- Supporting HBCU’s with the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Cruise [LISTEN]
- Op-Ed: Tim Scott Calls Liberals ‘Racist’ For Dragging Him Over Trump Gushing, But Black People Deserve Credit
- All 3 US Soldiers Killed In Jordan Drone Attack Were Black People From Georgia
- Dwayne Johnson Named Board Member To WWE’s Parent Company & Gets Trademark To “The Rock”
- Yusef Salaam Says He Was Pulled Over By NYPD With No Explanation
- Terry Killens To Become The First Person To Officiate And Play In A Super Bowl
- Frank Farian, Controversial Producer Behind “Milli Vanilli,” Dies at 82
- 911 Call Released From Night Colts Owner Jim Irsay Found Unresponsive
Ohio Teacher Pleads Guilty To Sexual Contact With 14-Year-Old was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
-
Report: Minor Earthquake In Northeast Ohio
-
Black New Year Traditions That Will Bring You Good Luck
-
2024 Urban One Honors Celebrates the BEST IN BLACK! ✨
-
Tamar Braxton Rocks DWTS with Tribute to Janet Jackson [Video]
-
NewsTalk 1490 Radio Mobile Apps
-
Northeast Ohio Pastor Honored In Oakwood Village
-
LOCAL NEWS: Four Killed in Cleveland Neighborhood
-
These Cleveland Browns Coaches Just Got Fired