Akron’s Own Lizzen: “Life Just Makes The Lyrics Come To Me”
Akron’s own Lizzen stopped by The Micah Dixon Show to talk about everything from her start in music, viral TikToks, and what’s next in her career!
Lizzen sings R&B and is very active on social media. While her videos typically see views into the thousands, a recent clip of her singing a snip of her song Why has recently gone viral, with views on TikTok spilling into the 65k range.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
When Micah about how growing up and living in Akron has influenced her music-making ability, Lizzen calmly responded, “Not just only Akron, but just being relatable to everybody’s situation.” She went on, “They always ask me, ‘Where do you come up with all these lyrics? Where do the stories come from? And I be like, just scrolling Facebook.”
Yes, Lizzen is certainly down-to-earth and very humble, though her music allows her to shine her light through a different lens. Her warm voice and raw emotions shine on every track, and Lizzen is certainly an artist in Ohio to keep your eye on!
Check out the full interview below, and be sure to catch up with Lizzen and Micah Dixon all across social media!
READ MORE STORIES ON WZAKCLEVELAND.COM:
- Ohio Amber Alert: Victim Believed To Be In Danger Near Cleveland
- Ohio Man Charged, Accused Of Casting Porn To Restaurant TV
- Ohio Toddler Shoots Himself While Mothers Are Sleeping
Akron’s Own Lizzen: “Life Just Makes The Lyrics Come To Me” was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
-
Mediocre White Man Charlie Kirk Suggests He Loves Segregation, Dislikes MLK In Jason Whitlock Interview
-
Report: Minor Earthquake In Northeast Ohio
-
‘Nobody F**ks With Her!’ D.L. Hughley Responds To Mo’Nique Over ‘Club Shay Shay’ Remarks
-
7 Celebrity Aquarius We’re Obsessed With
-
Black Music Month Co-Founder Dyana Williams Remembers The Creation Of The National Commemoration
-
2024 Urban One Honors Celebrates the BEST IN BLACK! ✨
-
Morgan State University’s Marching Band To Perform At D-Day 80 Normandy Parade In France
-
The NFL players with the highest earnings per game in 2023