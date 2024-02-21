LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Thursday night (Feb 15), Travis Scott held his annual celebrity softball game. Known as the Cactus Jack Foundation HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic, the event brought out names Teyana Taylor, Swae Lee, Ne-Yo, Jose Canseco as well as famous Texans like Bun B, Slim Thug and Scarface.

Also on the field, Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud played on the same team as Amber Rose. After the game, cameras spotted the pair leaving Minute Maid park, home of the Houston Astros, together is Stroud’s vehicle.

Check out the video below.

[VIDEO] Amber Rose and Former Buckeyes QB CJ Stroud Spotted Leaving Celebrity Game Together In Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com