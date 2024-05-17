Marjorie Taylor Greene Insults Jasmine Crockett During Oversight Committee Hearing

The House Oversight Committee was thrown into disarray on Thursday evening when Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) made a comment that sparked a heated exchange with Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas). The tension escalated quickly, with Crockett questioning Greene’s understanding of the hearing’s purpose, to which Greene responded with a comment about Crockett’s appearance, saying, “I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you’re reading.”

This led to a commotion, prompting Committee chair James Comer (R-Ky.) to call for order, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) to demand a retraction of Greene’s words, labeling them as unacceptable attacks on another lawmaker’s physical appearance. Ocasio-Cortez expressed her dismay, stating, “That is absolutely unacceptable, how dare you attack the physical appearance of another person.”

Greene, however, remained unapologetic and refused to retract her statement. The exchange continued, with Greene challenging Ocasio-Cortez to a debate and making further contentious remarks. Despite efforts to restore order, the committee struggled to maintain decorum.

The situation further escalated when Crockett questioned the committee’s ruling, highlighting the potential hypocrisy in allowing personal attacks. This led to more chaos and a five-minute recess called by Comer to regain control of the proceedings.

After the break, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) attempted to calm tensions by apologizing for the heated exchange, acknowledging the embarrassment it brought upon the committee. The hearing, originally focused on holding U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress, was overshadowed by the conflict and the delayed start due to Republicans attending Donald Trump’s trial earlier in the day.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) summed up the chaotic atmosphere, remarking on the challenges of long workdays. The incident highlighted the ongoing discord and animosity within the committee, reflecting broader tensions in Congress.

