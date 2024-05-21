Listen Live
Amber Rose Faces Backlash After Endorsing Donald Trump for 2024 Election

| 05.21.24
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Amber Rose sparked controversy when she posted a photo with former President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, captioned “Trump 2024.” Despite facing backlash, Rose stood her ground, stating, “Lmaooo y’all think Biden cares about black ppl??? Sad. Do your research.”

She also emphasized her prioritization of women’s issues, saying, “I’ll always put women first,” and criticized what she saw as misinformation, adding, “Stop being brainwashed, cuz WE’RE ppl of color. Make your own decisions.”

Her comments triggered a debate among her followers. One commenter wrote, “Girl you don’t even like being called a black woman… Don’t speak for US abt to piss me off,” highlighting the complexity of Rose’s statements in the context of her past activism. Another commenter expressed disappointment, saying, “to stand for the man who proudly makes laws on women’s bodies and is ok with kids in cages and had this country so racially divided you can’t possibly be for real.”

In a broader context, Rose’s endorsement reflects a trend in hip-hop where various figures have expressed support for Trump. Ice Cube weighed in on the issue, stating, “I don’t know if they care if any rappers or entertainers get up there and say anything. It’s really a personal decision.” He emphasized that voters will make choices based on their own beliefs and assessments of the candidates, regardless of celebrity endorsements, saying, “People know who Trump is. People know who Biden is. They gon’ make their decision no matter who gets up there and pushes whatever decision they on. The country knows both of these guys very well.”

Amber Rose Faces Backlash After Endorsing Donald Trump for 2024 Election  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

