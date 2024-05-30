Donald Trump has been found guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records in Manhattan on Thursday (May 30). Trump is the first president in US history to become a convicted felon.
CNN reports that the 34 counts stemmed from a series of invoices, vouchers and checks that made up reimbursement payments to Michael Cohen, who fronted $130,000 in hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels in the final weeks of the 2016 presidential election.
The jury reached its verdict after 9 and a half hours of deliberations, which began on Wednesday. Judge Juan Merchan addressed the jury shortly after the verdict was read. “You gave this matter the attention it deserved, and I want to thank you for that.”
Trump, who is the presumptive Republican nominee for the 2024 presidential race, was defiant in his remarks following the verdict. Calling the trial a “disgrace” and a “rigged trial,” he maintains his innocence.
We’ll keep fighting, we’ll fight til the end and we’ll win because our country’s gone to hell… We don’t have the same country anymore, we have a divided mess.
We will fight for our Constitution. This is long from over.
Judge Marchan denied Trump’s request for an acquittal. A sentencing hearing is set for July 11.
This is a developing story.
RELATED:
- President Trump Drops Stephen Bannon From National Security Council
- ICE Agents ‘Stalking’ Criminal Courts To Capture Undocumented Defendants
- Snoop Dogg Barely Responds To Trump’s Twitter Call Out, But T.I. And Bow Wow Have Lots To Say
- White House Says Trump Paid $38 Million In Federal Taxes In 2005
- Snoop Dogg Takes A Shot At Clown Caricature Of Donald Trump In Latest Music Video
Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial was originally published on foxync.com
-
The Mysterious Story Of Tituba: A Black Slave Woman Who Sparked The Salem Witch Trials
-
Increases To The Child Care And Development Block Grant Were Helpful, But Consistent Funding Is Needed
-
Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ Let Them Eat Cake, The Return of Simone Biles, Living in Uganda is “Hell” For Queer
-
Video Shows Campus ‘Karen’ At Northwestern U Calling Cops And Lying About Being ‘Surrounded’ During Pro-Palestinian Protest
-
Cleveland: Legendary News Anchor Returns After Scary Cancer Diagnosis
-
This Is Not How You Spread Democracy: ‘Helldivers 2’ Pulled From 177 Countries On Steam Due To PSN Linking Requirement
-
74-Year-Old Ohio Woman Arrested For Attempted Bank Robbery
-
Lorain: Suspect Who Attacked U.S. Marshalls Shot Dead