Listen Live
Politics

Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial

Published on May 30, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE
US-POLITICS-JUSTICE-COURT-TRUMP

Source: JUSTIN LANE / Getty

Donald Trump has been found guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records in Manhattan on Thursday (May 30). Trump is the first president in US history to become a convicted felon.

CNN reports that the 34 counts stemmed from a series of invoices, vouchers and checks that made up reimbursement payments to Michael Cohen, who fronted $130,000 in hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels in the final weeks of the 2016 presidential election.

Related Stories

The jury reached its verdict after 9 and a half hours of deliberations, which began on Wednesday. Judge Juan Merchan addressed the jury shortly after the verdict was read. “You gave this matter the attention it deserved, and I want to thank you for that.”

Trump, who is the presumptive Republican nominee for the 2024 presidential race, was defiant in his remarks following the verdict. Calling the trial a “disgrace” and a “rigged trial,” he maintains his innocence.

We’ll keep fighting, we’ll fight til the end and we’ll win because our country’s gone to hell… We don’t have the same country anymore, we have a divided mess.

We will fight for our Constitution. This is long from over.

Judge Marchan denied Trump’s request for an acquittal. A sentencing hearing is set for July 11.

This is a developing story.

RELATED:

Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial  was originally published on foxync.com

More from WERE-AM 1490
Trending
National

The Mysterious Story Of Tituba: A Black Slave Woman Who Sparked The Salem Witch Trials

National

Increases To The Child Care And Development Block Grant Were Helpful, But Consistent Funding Is Needed

National

Video Shows Campus ‘Karen’ At Northwestern U Calling Cops And Lying About Being ‘Surrounded’ During Pro-Palestinian Protest

5 items
Feature

Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ Let Them Eat Cake, The Return of Simone Biles, Living in Uganda is “Hell” For Queer

Future History Makers 2024
News

Cleveland: Legendary News Anchor Returns After Scary Cancer Diagnosis

News

Kyle Rittenhouse Tells Native Americans They Can ‘Leave’ If They Hate America

15 items
Feature

10 Best Album Sequels By Black Musicians…And 5 That Need To Be Made!

17 items
Sports

Browns 2024 Schedule Released: Here’s What You Should Know

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close