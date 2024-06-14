Listen Live
HomeEntertainment

Marsha Ambrosius on Her New Album ‘CASABLANCO’ and Overcoming Fear

| 06.14.24
Dismiss
WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Marsha Ambrosius RSMS Interview

Source: R1 Digital / Reach Media / R1 Digital / Reach Media

Marsha Ambrosius, the acclaimed singer, songwriter, and advocate from the UK, recently stopped by the morning show to discuss her latest project and personal journey.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Fans are buzzing with excitement for her new album, “CASABLANCO,” set to drop on June 28th. The project marks a significant milestone in her career, featuring production and mixing by none other than Dr. Dre.

Ambrosius shared that “CASABLANCO” is unique because it’s the only album Dr. Dre has produced and mixed entirely. The collaboration began during the pandemic, a time when both artists sought musical inspiration amidst the chaos of a post-COVID world. “We were living in a crazy time, and it felt apocalyptic outside. We decided to make an album that symbolized our musical inspirations throughout our lives,” she explained. The result is an album without limitations, allowing Ambrosius complete creative freedom. They recorded the entire album in about three weeks before adding a 27-piece orchestra to elevate the sound further.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE

Fans have eagerly awaited new material from both Ambrosius and Dre. Da Brat expressed the excitement, noting that people have been waiting “forever” for this collaboration. Ambrosius acknowledged the significance, stating, “For this album to have an actual release date is huge.”

Reflecting on her musical journey, Ambrosius described it as a beautiful ride. She’s been in the industry for 24 years, with her first big hit being “Butterflies,” which she wrote and sang for Michael Jackson. “24-year-old me was telling Michael Jackson what to do, and now, 24 years later, I’m telling Dr. Dre what to do. It’s surreal,” she remarked.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Balancing her career with motherhood has been a part of her evolution. Over the past decade, she has been with her husband, and they have a 7-year-old child. “It’s different now, balancing motherhood and music, but it’s been a wonderful evolution,” she said.

Related Article: Marsha Ambrosius Talks About Motherhood, New Music [VIDEO]

When asked about her greatest fears, Ambrosius revealed that not much scares her anymore. She recounted a health scare in late 2019, which brought her face-to-face with mortality. “After that, you develop a sense of fearlessness,” she explained. Snakes might make her go “ew,” but it takes a lot to scare her now.

Marsha Ambrosius invites fans to follow her on social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and X (formerly Twitter) at @marshaambrosius to stay updated on her music and projects.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Marsha Ambrosius on Her New Album ‘CASABLANCO’ and Overcoming Fear  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

More from WERE-AM 1490
Trending
5 items
Feature

Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ Let Them Eat Cake, The Return of Simone Biles, Living in Uganda is “Hell” For Queer

National

Video Shows Campus ‘Karen’ At Northwestern U Calling Cops And Lying About Being ‘Surrounded’ During Pro-Palestinian Protest

20 items
Lifestyle

Cleveland’s ‘Best’ Suburbs Ranked: Did Your Hometown Make The Cut?

8 items
News

Red Lobster Closing These 8 Ohio Locations Due To Bankruptcy

National

Increases To The Child Care And Development Block Grant Were Helpful, But Consistent Funding Is Needed

Police car siren
News

Euclid Police Explain Why They Fired Shots Near Local Restaraunt

2 items
Sports

MLB To Integrate Negro Leagues Statistics into Record Books, Josh Gibson Stands Out

National

The Mysterious Story Of Tituba: A Black Slave Woman Who Sparked The Salem Witch Trials

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close