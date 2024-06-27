Brush High School Employee Pleads Not Guilty To Grand Theft And More
A South Euclid Lyndhurst Schools employee pleaded not guilty to several crimes after being accused of stealing money from a fundraiser.
This story was initially reported by Cleveland 19 WOIO.
Stacie LaRiccia was arraigned in Cuyahoga County Common Please Court earlier today. She’s accused of stealing money from a fundraiser that was set up for a school principal going through cancer treatment. The principal, Mike Fording, died in November 2023.
She was charged with theft in office, tampering with records, grand theft, and aggravated theft.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
