LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

Brush High School Employee Pleads Not Guilty To Grand Theft And More

A South Euclid Lyndhurst Schools employee pleaded not guilty to several crimes after being accused of stealing money from a fundraiser.

This story was initially reported by Cleveland 19 WOIO.

Stacie LaRiccia was arraigned in Cuyahoga County Common Please Court earlier today. She’s accused of stealing money from a fundraiser that was set up for a school principal going through cancer treatment. The principal, Mike Fording, died in November 2023.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

She was charged with theft in office, tampering with records, grand theft, and aggravated theft.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

READ MORE STORIES ON ZHIPHOPCLEVELAND.COM:

Brush High School Employee Pleads Not Guilty To Grand Theft And More was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com