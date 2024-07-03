The Browns Mascot, Swagger Jr, Has Passed Away

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Browns Mascot Swagger Jr Has Passed Away

Swagger Jr, the Cleveland Browns beloved mascot, has passed away. He was 5.

Swagger, better known as ‘SJ’, became the Browns’ mascot after his father died from cancer in 2020.

From News 5 Cleveland:

Over the years, SJ became a staple at Cleveland Browns Stadium, just like Swagger before him. SJ would run across the field wearing a bone chain, pose for pictures in the crowds he was walked through and take all the pets he could get from Browns fans (and even fans of opposing teams).

The Browns took to X to confirm SJ’s passing on Tuesday:

“We are sad to announce the passing of our beloved mascot, SJ. We are so grateful for his many years of loyal support and cherish all of the wonderful memories he helped create for fans young and old”. – Browns on X

While it’s yet to be confirmed, it’s assumed that Muni and Stripes, two puppies added to the Browns mascot ranks a year ago, will take over as the lead mascots for the team moving forward.

RIP SJ!

