Listen Live
News

Tequila ‘N Tigers Set At Akron Zoo

Published on July 8, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE
Gaziantep Zoo, hosts more than 2 million visitors in the first half of the year in Turkiye

Source: Anadolu / Getty

Tequila ‘N Tigers Set At Akron Zoo

A local favorite is back at Akron Zoo just in time for some after-hours summertime fun!

The Akron Zoo has just announced the return of Tequila ‘N Tigers.

According to the Downtown Akron website, the event returns this Saturday, July 13, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. A ticket purchase will include 3 margarita tastings, chips and salsa, and tickets to the zoo.

From 1dowtownakron.com:

Throughout the evening enjoy a keeper talk, animal enrichment and a tiger training session. Additional drinks from popular breweries as well as snacks from food trucks will be available for purchase.

If you’d like to purchase Tequila ‘N Tigers tickets CLICK HERE.

Possible Tiger Sighting Causes Panic In Ohio Town
10 photos

Tequila ‘N Tigers Set At Akron Zoo  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

More from WERE-AM 1490
Trending
6 items
News

Cleveland Heat Wave: 6 Cooling Centers Open Through Friday

7 items
Entertainment

Black Music Month: How Beyonce Leveraged Racism to Uplift Black Country Artists

5 items
Local

Fireworks Are Hard On Pets, Consider Them This 4th Of July

News

Swizz Beatz Addresses Backlash Over Verzuz Deal With Phony Stark

10 items
Sports

NFL’s Most Negative Fanbases According To Study

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Contests

Text Club $1000 Cash Prize Sweepstakes

News

Van Jones Compares Pro-Palestinians Wearing Keffiyehs To A White Person ‘With A Confederate Flag In Harlem’

2022 NBA Finals - Game Six
Sports

Golden State Warriors Assistant Kenny Atkinson To Named New Cavs Head Coach [Report]

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close