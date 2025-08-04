Listen Live
News

Op-Ed: The Smithsonian Tried To Delete Trump’s Impeachments

Covfefe Chronicles: The Smithsonian Tried To Delete Trump’s Impeachments

If institutions like the Smithsonian yield to political pressure and erase inconvenient truths, then truth itself becomes negotiable.

Published on August 4, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

The opinions expressed in audio and on this page are those of the author.

The Smithsonian Institution, the nation’s preeminent historical archive, faced swift backlash this week after removing references to Donald Trump’s two impeachments from a permanent exhibit on the limits of presidential power. The move raised alarm about Trump’s growing influence over cultural institutions, with critics accusing the museum of historical whitewashing and political capitulation.

The exhibit originally featured Trump alongside Andrew Johnson, Richard Nixon, and Bill Clinton. But recent visitors discovered that Trump’s name had been scrubbed, despite his distinction as the only U.S. president impeached twice. Museum officials claimed the omission resulted from a routine “legacy content review” and insisted that updates to the exhibit were in progress.

Related Stories

That explanation didn’t fly. After days of mounting criticism, the Smithsonian reversed course, announcing that references to Trump’s impeachments would be restored “in the coming weeks.” But the damage was already done.

This incident is not a one-off curatorial oversight, but is part of a broader, coordinated effort by Trump and his allies to manipulate the public record and sanitize history in real time. This isn’t just about a museum panel. It’s about epistemic violence. It’s about white supremacy rewriting the story to protect its own mythology.

The Smithsonian controversy is tied to a wider pattern of erasure under Trump’s influence, from his firing of key record-keeping officials like Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden and U.S. Archivist Colleen Shogan, to his attempts to defund the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Trump’s impulse to control historical narrative isn’t just about ego, it’s about the power to decide what the nation remembers and what it’s allowed to forget.

If institutions like the Smithsonian yield to political pressure and erase inconvenient truths, then truth itself becomes negotiable.

This isn’t just about preserving historical facts; it’s about defending the public’s right to remember. When national museums start sanitizing the record to appease the powerful, they cease to be stewards of history and become accomplices to authoritarianism. In this war on memory, silence is complicity, and revision is a weapon.

The question now is not just what history will say about Trump, but whether we’ll still be allowed to tell it.

Covfefe Chronicles with Dr. Stacey Patton
Source: creative services / iOne

SEE ALSO:

Covfefe Chronicles: Why A Cartoon Penis Has MAGA In A Meltdown

Covfefe Chronicles: While Trump’s Veins Collapsed, He Bragged About Soda And Burned Tons Of Food


Covfefe Chronicles: The Smithsonian Tried To Delete Trump’s Impeachments  was originally published on newsone.com

More from WERE-AM 1490
Trending
Dangerous Neighborhoods Cleveland
20 Items
News

20 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods In Cleveland, Ohio

BROWNS 2025 NFL SCHEDULE
18 Items
Sports

Cleveland Browns 2025 NFL Schedule

News

Rev. Al Sharpton Leads Pro-DEI March Down Wall Street 

Entertainment

Watch ‘Kimmel’ Guest Host Tiffany Haddish Roast Trump By Making America Great Again

Cleveland Skyline from Lake Erie with Marina and Rocky Shoreline - Cleveland, Ohio, USA.
Local

Three People Missing at Northeast Ohio Beaches, Rescue Ongoing

16 Items
Sports

Dennis Rodman Disses Travis Hunter & Names His NBA GOAT On N3on’s Stream, Social Media Reacts

25 Most Famous People From Cleveland
50 Items
News

25 Most Famous People From Cleveland, Ohio

13 Items
Pop Culture

Jussie Smollett Is Sticking To His Hate Crime Hoax Story, X Still Skeptical Ahead Of Netflix Doc

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close