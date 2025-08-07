Listen Live
Manu Ampim & Turley: Kemet, AI, Grandmaster Jay

Professor Manu Ampim on Kemet, Ethiopia & AI Workshop Preview with Dr. Denise Turley and Activist Kenneth Canty

Published on August 7, 2025

Join us for an inspiring and insightful session on Tuesday morning, featuring Contra Costa African History Professor Manu Ampim! As one of our foremost scholars, Professor Ampim will share the fascinating details of his recent journey to Kemet and Ethiopia, including his engaging discussions with Kushite groups in Gambella. Before Professor Ampim, Dr. Denise Turley will offer an exciting preview of her groundbreaking AI workshop. Plus, activist Kenneth Bishop Canty will bring us the latest updates on political prisoner Grandmaster Jay.

Mark your calendars for The Big Show, airing at 6 AM ET, 5 AM CT, 3 AM PT, and 11 AM BST on WOLB 1010 AM and at wolbbaltimore.com. Don’t forget to tune in to WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM on woldcnews.com. You can also call 800-450-7876 to join the conversation and listen live on TuneIn Radio and Alexa. In the DMV area, catch us on 104.1 HD2 FM, 93.9 HD2 FM, and 102.3 HD2 FM. This is your chance to be part of an enlightening discussion that addresses the issues affecting our community! Tune in on Monday morning and enrich your understanding of the topics that matter most. Plus, all programs are available for free on your favorite podcast platform. Stay connected with us on Twitter and Instagram, and watch your Black ideas come alive on the radio! Don’t miss out—be a part of the conversation!

Close