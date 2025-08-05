Listen Live
Entertainment

Stephen A. Smith Says Kamala Has “No Snowball’s Chance” in 2028

Published on August 5, 2025

Stephen A. Smith and Kamala
Source: Reach Media Inc. / Getty / Reach Media Inc./ Getty

Stephen A. Smith is making headlines again, this time for calling out Vice President Kamala Harris — not for her policies, but for what he sees as a contradiction in her message. On a recent episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show, the ESPN personality took aim at Harris’ recent remarks about stepping away from politics because “the system is broken.”

For Smith, the problem is clear: Harris has spent the majority of her life in that very system — as a prosecutor, state attorney general, U.S. senator, and now vice president. “You’ve been a part of it. And now you’re saying it’s broken?” Smith asked, clearly frustrated. “That means you couldn’t do but so much to fix it when you were in it.”

He didn’t stop there. Smith went on to say what many political commentators have only hinted at: Kamala Harris will not win the presidency in 2028. “She doesn’t have a snowball’s chance in hell,” he said. “There is no way America will pick Kamala as a Democratic nominee for president in 2028. It won’t happen. It just won’t.”

According to Smith, the vice president has too much political baggage and not enough support to make a successful run. He referenced her decision not to pursue a gubernatorial run in California as a missed opportunity that might have helped her image. “She had a chance to win a gubernatorial seat in California, I believe, but evidently, through her research, she found out that that may not have been the case, or that that was a job that she didn’t want, or a combination of both,” he said. “Hey, the presidency ain’t happening.”

But Smith doesn’t think Harris should disappear entirely. In fact, he has another suggestion. “I hope she makes a boatload of money with this book,” he said. “I hope she does a tell-all… and this nets her millions upon millions upon millions of dollars.”

The sports analyst-turned-political commentator said a memoir might be the best way for Harris to reclaim her voice and capitalize on her unique experiences. “She should cash in,” he said plainly.

Harris’ recent comments about stepping back from politics have caused a stir. Her appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert — where she said she didn’t want to go back into a system she believes is “broken” — has been criticized as hypocritical by both political commentators and voters.

While Harris has yet to publicly respond to Smith’s take, it’s clear the vice president will have some tough questions to answer if she considers another run for office. Until then, her political future —

