Listen Live
Local

MGK’s Unreleased Track Named ESPN’s New College Football Anthem

ESPN just tapped Cleveland’s own MGK to deliver the official anthem for the 2025–26 college football season: an unreleased track called “don’t wait run fast.”

Published on August 7, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Machine Gun Kelly just locked in another career milestone.

The Cleveland-born artist’s new song, don’t wait run fast, will soundtrack ESPN’s 2025–26 college football season. ESPN announced the news with a hype video using the track. The clip features game-day highlights, locker room shots, and fast-paced visuals.

The song comes from MGK’s upcoming album Lost Americana, due out August 8. ESPN called the track “a perfect match” for college football’s intensity. They will use it in promos, ads, and weekly game coverage.

MGK continues pushing into new territory. He’s already crossed over from rap to rock. Now, he’s taking over sports soundtracks.

The timing also lines up with “MGK Day” in Cleveland. That celebration runs August 8–10 with concerts, merch drops, and fan events. MGK and his longtime drummer, JP Cappelletty, will host the event.

College football fans across the country will now hear a bit of Cleveland every Saturday. And MGK’s sound will help set the tone.

MGK ‘Up The Way’ Freestyle on E131 &amp; Lenacrave In Cleveland Is Fire

Machine Gun Kelly Defends Himself From Fan At Forbes Summit In Cleveland

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Breakup Rumors Fly Amid Tour Drama

MGK’s Unreleased Track Named ESPN’s New College Football Anthem  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

More from WERE-AM 1490
Trending
News

Burn Survivor Denies Murder Charge: ‘These Hands Can’t Pull A Trigger’

BROWNS 2025 NFL SCHEDULE
18 Items
Sports

Cleveland Browns 2025 NFL Schedule

Entertainment

Watch ‘Kimmel’ Guest Host Tiffany Haddish Roast Trump By Making America Great Again

Cleveland Skyline from Lake Erie with Marina and Rocky Shoreline - Cleveland, Ohio, USA.
Local

Three People Missing at Northeast Ohio Beaches, Rescue Ongoing

13 Items
Pop Culture

Jussie Smollett Is Sticking To His Hate Crime Hoax Story, X Still Skeptical Ahead Of Netflix Doc

16 Items
Sports

Dennis Rodman Disses Travis Hunter & Names His NBA GOAT On N3on’s Stream, Social Media Reacts

Flock of Canada Geese Floating on Lake Erie, Port Dover
Local

22-Year-Old Dead After Car Goes Over East 9th Pier into Lake Erie

News

Rev. Al Sharpton Leads Pro-DEI March Down Wall Street 

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close