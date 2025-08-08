Listen Live
News

Candace Owens Triples Down On Brigette Macron Claim?

Candace Owens Seemingly Triples Down On Brigette Macron Claims Despite Lawsuit

Candace Owens is being sued by French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigette, for defamation related to the debunked claim.

Published on August 8, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Candace Owens speaks on the 1st day of CPAC (Conservative...

Candace Owens seemingly tripled down on debunked claims that French President Emmanuel Macron’s wife, Brigette Macron, was born a man in a recent discussion with Tucker Carlson. Candace Owens claimed that President Donald Trump warned her to stop promoting the conspiracy theory, even as she faces a defamation lawsuit from the Macrons.

Candace Owens sat down with Carlson on his podcast, and the topic of Brigette Macron arose in their conversation. Owens, who created an entire investigative docuseries about Macron’s wife, told Carlson that President Trump called her earlier in the year to warn her off the warpath.

Owens said the initial warning came from an unnamed White House official reportedly close to Trump, but she rebuffed the request. That action prompted Trump to call her in February, adding that the president didn’t seem to fully understand what the issue was.

“Emmanuel Macron personally flew to D.C. and asked Trump to ask me to shut up, to just stop speaking about his wife,” Owens is heard saying to Carlson. Owens continued with, “He said he was very confused when the leader of France took him aside during negotiations for Ukraine and Russia to inquire about whether or not he knew Candace Owens.”

In July, the Macrons filed a defamation lawsuit against Owens in a Delaware court, citing the pundit’s “smear campaign” against Mrs. Macron. The aforementioned docuseries was also named in the 219-page complaint.

Photo: Getty

Candace Owens Seemingly Triples Down On Brigette Macron Claims Despite Lawsuit  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from WERE-AM 1490
Trending
News

Burn Survivor Denies Murder Charge: ‘These Hands Can’t Pull A Trigger’

BROWNS 2025 NFL SCHEDULE
18 Items
Sports

Cleveland Browns 2025 NFL Schedule

Entertainment

Watch ‘Kimmel’ Guest Host Tiffany Haddish Roast Trump By Making America Great Again

Cleveland Skyline from Lake Erie with Marina and Rocky Shoreline - Cleveland, Ohio, USA.
Local

Three People Missing at Northeast Ohio Beaches, Rescue Ongoing

13 Items
Pop Culture

Jussie Smollett Is Sticking To His Hate Crime Hoax Story, X Still Skeptical Ahead Of Netflix Doc

16 Items
Sports

Dennis Rodman Disses Travis Hunter & Names His NBA GOAT On N3on’s Stream, Social Media Reacts

Flock of Canada Geese Floating on Lake Erie, Port Dover
Local

22-Year-Old Dead After Car Goes Over East 9th Pier into Lake Erie

News

Rev. Al Sharpton Leads Pro-DEI March Down Wall Street 

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close